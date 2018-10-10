JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former town clerk in northwest Mississippi has been indicted on charges that he stole $116,000 in town money.

George Nangah was clerk in the 1,700-resident town of Coldwater from 2014 until he was fired in July 2017. He was arrested Friday on 14 counts of wire fraud. A federal judge Tuesday ordered him jailed pending a Thursday hearing.

The indictment says Nangah bought merchandise and gift cards using town money at Lowe’s and Best Buy. The indictment also says Nangah directly paid himself, as well as an unnamed third party who would kick back money to Nangah.

An email to a public defender for Nangah wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White demands Nangah pay $303,000 to cover stolen and misspent money, plus investigative and interest costs.





