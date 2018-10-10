The son of President Obama’s national-security adviser was assaulted this week — by liberals at one of America’s elite universities.

According to the Stanford Daily, John David Rice-Cameron is pressing charges against one of a group of counterprotesters who he says “hit me” and pushed him with force in the Stanford University free-speech area.

The attacks on a Tuesday event supporting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was captured by students’ smartphones and posted to the Stanford College Republicans’ Facebook page.

Mr. Rice-Cameron, the SCR president, is the son of Susan Rice, who is now expressing interest in running against Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, over her vote to confirm Justice Kavanaugh.

Stanford student Melinda Hernandez, a sophomore, was arrested on battery charges.

“She got in my face and proceeded to hit me in the chest area and push me back forcefully,” Mr. Rice-Cameron told the Daily. “Nobody should be assaulted on campus, under any circumstances.”

An eyewitness speaking to the Stanford Daily on condition of anonymity gave a similar account. “She kept getting in his face, louder and louder — she walked straight towards him and invaded his personal space and definitely put her hands on him,” he said.

Stanford Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bill Larso confirmed the arrest and citation, saying the District Attorney’s Office will review the case and decide upon any further action.

He said there was no obvious physical injury and Mr. Rice-Cameron declined medical attention.

Ms. Hernandez told the Daily that she merely touched Mr. Rice-Cameron without using force because he was recording her in a public place but she declined to comment further.

Other students went after SCR’s “Change My Mind” table and ripped up College Republican and pro-Kavanaugh signs at their display table in White Plaza.

“Today, SCR experienced the violent and totalitarian behavior of the unhinged Stanford left,” the College Republicans said on their Facebook page.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.