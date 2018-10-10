A Pennsylvania lawmaker scored a two-fer Wednesday — finding a way to praise both Colin Kaepernick and President Trump.
Rep. Lou Barletta, a Republican, facetiously congratulated the former NFL quarterback on his new multimillion-dollar gig as a Nike spokesman, but gave credit somewhere Mr. Kaepernick might not appreciate.
“This economy is so good that even Colin Kaepernick found a job,” Mr. Barletta said alongside Mr. Trump at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, while heralding a series of good economic indicators.
Mr. Trump smiled, but scattered boos could be heard in the pro-Trump audience — presumably for the player now best known for his national-anthem protests and a frequent target of Mr. Trump.
