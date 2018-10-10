By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - A man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit in northern Colorado has died.

Authorities say the 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was involved in a physical disturbance with a relative in the Red Feather Lakes area Monday morning and left the scene with a handgun before a Larimer County deputy arrived.

The man then came back and refused to follow the deputy’s commands before fleeing in a car. He was run off the road during the pursuit and was shot when he got out of the vehicle with a handgun.

The man died at a hospital Tuesday, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.


