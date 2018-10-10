MANDAN, N.D. (AP) - Mandan police say one of its officers was involved in a shooting.
Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon. Police did not provide additional details about the shooting. The officer is on standard administrative leave.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will review the shooting which happened near Dan’s Supermarket and Centre, Inc.
The Bismarck Tribune says the last officer-involved shooting in Mandan was in April 2017.
