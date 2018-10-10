ACTON, Mass. (AP) - The 57-year-old Massachusetts man authorities say was stabbed by his son last week has died.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows confirmed Tuesday that John DiCristina, of Acton, died as a result of injuries sustained last Thursday.

His son, 25-year-old Benjamin DiCristina, is charged with using scissors to stab his father, mother and girlfriend. He is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges including armed assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors say he could face additional charges in light of his father’s death.

Prosecutors say Benjamin DiCristina was choking his girlfriend and his parents came to her aid.

He has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

His defense says he has a history of mental health issues.





