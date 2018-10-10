BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is being questioned again in the death of a woman found dead in a burned car in August.

Latasha Patrick Johnson was found dead in her burned car in the Bienville National Forest near Morton on Aug. 7.

Scott County Coroner Joe Bradford tells WLBT-TV that the 32-year-old woman’s cause of death hasn’t been determined by the state medical examiner because she was so badly burned.

A man arrested Tuesday in Rankin County after a police chase on felony evasion, drug possession and theft charges had already been questioned in Johnson’s death. A farmer says he found his stolen tools in the man’s vehicle Tuesday, chasing him until police took over the pursuit.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says he will now interview the man again.

