China, not Russia, presents “the broadest, most complicated, most long-term counterintelligence threat” to America, U.S. security officials have told the Senate Homeland Security committee.

“Russia is in many ways fighting to stay relevant after the fall of the Soviet Union,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said. “They’re fighting today’s fight. China’s is fighting tomorrow’s fight.”

Mr. Wray appeared alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Wednesday hearing on security threats.

Committee members grilled the two top security officials about President Trump’s accusation last month that China is trying to meddle in the upcoming congressional midterm elections. Mr. Trump reasoned that Republicans were being targeted because he and his party were willing to take them on over thorny trade issues.

While Ms. Nielsen said China was “exerting unprecedented effort to influence American opinion” she also clarified that the Department of Homeland Security had “not seen to date any Chinese attempts to compromise election infrastructure.”

When asked to compare the threats from China and Russia — which has been sanctioned by the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 presidential election — Mr. Wray discussed the dangers from Beijing in terms of history.

“China in many ways represents the broadest, most complicated, most long-term counterintelligence threat we face,” he told the committee.

Both China and Russia have denied allegations that they have meddled in U.S. elections.





