A New York man who authorities say built a 200-pound bomb to detonate on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on election day was arrested and charged Wednesday.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, of Tappan, New York, now faces federal charges of manufacturing an explosive device, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

“As alleged, Paul M. Rosenfeld concocted a twisted plan to draw attention to his political ideology by killing himself on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., — risking harm to many others in the process,” said Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Rosenfeld’s alleged plan for Election Day detonation cut against our democratic principles. Thanks to outstanding coordination between local and federal law enforcement, Rosenfeld’s alleged plot was thwarted and he is now in federal custody,” Mr. Berman said.

Authorities pulled Mr. Rosenfeld over while driving and he admitted to purchasing black powder online, transporting it to his house in New York and constructing an explosive device in his basement, according to a news release.

FBI bomb technicians removed the explosive device from Mr. Rosenfeld’s home, discovering a system to trigger explosions in his home, the news release said.

Mr. Rosenfeld has been charged with one count of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and one count of interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. He could face up to 10 years for each charge.





