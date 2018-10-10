By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police have identified a person of interest in a three-vehicle crash that killed a 1-year-old girl.

Police spokeswoman Brendyn Medina tells the Rapid City Journal that no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues into who was driving the vehicle that caused the crash and then fled.

The crash happened Friday, and authorities said Monday that the girl had died. Police had an initial suspect but later ruled him out.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com


