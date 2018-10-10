EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Police say officers found two badly burned bodies after responding to a call about a car on fire near Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports East Cleveland police received a call Wednesday morning about the car parked in a vacant lot.

East Cleveland Police Cmdr. Scott Gardner says firefighters extinguished the blaze and the bodies were burned beyond recognition. He says the deaths are being investigated as homicides, although it’s unclear at this point whether they were killed before the fire was set.

Gardner says the newer model vehicle had New York plates and was rented Sept. 30 by a man who lives in another Cleveland suburb. Authorities haven’t been able to reach him.

