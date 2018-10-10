By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police have identified the 21-year-old man killed in a shooting in southeast Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Izryl Johnson was found shot on Southeast 94th Avenue on Sunday night and later died at the scene.

Portland police say no suspects were found at the scene. It’s not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting.

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects related to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives.

