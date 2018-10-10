KODIAK, Alaska (AP) - California-based Astra Space Inc. has scheduled a commercial rocket launch at the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports notices from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Alaska Aerospace Corporation indicate the launch is planned for Friday with backup dates through Oct. 16.
The notices don’t name the company behind the launch, but government filings name Astra Space, which is licensed for a suborbital flight of its “Rocket 1” vehicle.
The private space company conducted a test launch at the spaceport in July that was terminated 21 seconds into the rocket’s flight.
Alaska Aerospace Corporation CEO Craig Campbell says the rocket was terminated before it reached its suborbital destination, but the launch was still considered successful.
