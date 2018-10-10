MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are searching by land and by air for two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a Facebook post that the inmates overpowered an officer, climbed over a razor wire and escaped early Wednesday from the jail in Murfreesboro.

The sheriff’s office said teams of local and state officers are using K-9s and a helicopter to aid the search for 43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Lynchburg and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter of Murfreesboro. Halfacre was being held on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Authorities say both inmates were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.