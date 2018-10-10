NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say they have arrested a high school softball coach for soliciting a minor for sex through social media.

Nashua police say they arrested 59-year-old Michael Soby, of Pelham, Monday after he went to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was actually a detective operating as part of a sting operation.

Soby has been charged with a felony of certain uses of computer services prohibited and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

He was named the head varsity softball coach at Lexington Christian Academy in Massachusetts this year. He previously worked at Campbell High School in Litchfield. He could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.





