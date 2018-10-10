WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a Delaware man indicted last week on federal conspiracy, stalking and kidnapping charges and facing related state charges including attempted murder has been mistakenly released from custody.

Department of Correction officials say 38-year-old Dion Oliver was erroneously released from the New Castle County Courthouse about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. He had been taken to Wilmington for an initial appearance in federal court, a few blocks away.

Authorities were trying to track him down.

Oliver is charged in state court with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of racketeering, assault, gun crimes, conspiracy and reckless endangering.

The charges stem from an incident last year in which a woman was killed and a six-year-old boy shot in the head after Oliver and several other men allegedly targeted the woman’s partner.





