LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A judge has delayed until next year the death penalty trial of a South Carolina man charged with killing his five children.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith Jr.’s order says both sides agreed to delay Timothy Jones‘ trial, scheduled to start Monday. It didn’t give a reason.

Tuesday’s order says a new date will be picked once court dates for 2019 are set.

Authorities said the 36-year-old father killed his children at his Lexington home in 2014, put their bodies in plastic trash bags and drove for nine days around the Southeast before leaving them on a hillside in Camden, Alabama.

Jones was stopped at a drunken driving checkpoint in Mississippi, where authorities said they found blood and handwritten notes about killing and mutilating bodies.

Jones‘ lawyers plan an insanity defense.





