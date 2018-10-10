SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman has been charged in the death of her infant son, who was left alone in a hot car.

A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office news release says 38-year-old Cami Lee Moyer was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree murder and child neglect.

Detectives say 9-month-old Keyton O’Callaghan was left in his mother’s car outside a Spring Hill home one night in August and discovered by his father shortly before noon the next day. The father performed CPR on the boy until rescuers arrived. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Moyer was being held without bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.





