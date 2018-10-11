PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in Philadelphia has left one man dead and another critically wounded.
City police say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Responding officers found a 25-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from his face and chest. The man was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in each of his arms. He walked to a hospital and remained there Thursday in critical condition.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Authorities say the two men may have known each other and had a prior argument over money.
The victims’ names have not been released. It’s also not clear if one or both men were armed.
