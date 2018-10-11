WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police say one woman was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting in Connecticut.

Waterbury police tell the Republican American a 30-year-old mother of four was fatally shot in the city just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

An older woman survived her injuries and was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

No arrests have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not disclosed a possible motive.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.