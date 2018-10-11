SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Fourteen reputed gang members have been charged with orchestrating the stabbings of seven jail inmates in California.

Authorities on Thursday unsealed a 2013 federal grand jury indictment against reputed Salinas-based members of the Norteno street gang and Nuestra Familia prison gang.

The conspiracy and racketeering indictment says the men arranged to discipline Monterey County Jail inmates who broke gang rules by arranging or taking part in stabbings - called “removals” because the object was to remove the victims from a housing unit by seriously harming or killing them.

One victim was stabbed at least 21 times.

The defendants could face up to life in prison if convicted.





