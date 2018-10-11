OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Two men have been charged in a string of suburban Kansas City robberies that led to one of the suspects exchanging gunfire with an officer.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Pedro Antonio Torres and 18-year-old Mario Jimenez were charged Wednesday with five counts of aggravated robbery. Jimenez also was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Torres had an additional felony theft charge. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return phone messages.

Olathe, Kansas, police say officers stopped a vehicle after four convenience stores were held up early Monday.

Police say Torres was arrested after a short chase. But Jimenez is accused of firing at an officer before he was arrested hours later after a manhunt that caused some schools to be locked down. No one was hurt.

