SKYWAY, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say 2 people were shot to death in a vehicle just south of Seattle in Skyway.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a residential area.

King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott says someone passing by called 911 to report multiple shots and two victims in a vehicle.

A major crimes unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately released.





