BALTIMORE (AP) - Seven Baltimore police officers are under internal investigation in connection with a corrupt task force whose exposure has roiled the troubled department.

According to a report in The Baltimore Sun, internal affairs commander Lt. Col. LaTonya Lewis told City Council members Wednesday few details about the internal cases involving the Gun Trace Task Force.

He did say two other officers were investigated and cleared. One of the nine officers investigated is no longer with the department.

New data released at the hearing showed 20 officers were facing criminal charges as of last week. As of Oct. 4, another 37 were under internal investigation, and 12 were awaiting a hearing before an internal board. Three more had been suspended. Eleven officers have been fired this year, and another eight resigned to avoid being fired.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com





