DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission is holding an emergency meeting to vote on whether to suspend the medical license of a Decatur man accused of sexually assaulting patients.

News outlets report the Thursday meeting was prompted by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filing licensure suspension charges against Michael Dick.

Dick was accused of sexually assaulting around 10 patients while nurses at his practice were present. He was convicted of harassment late last month, but then pleaded guilty to two other charges while denying the claims. He appealed and requesting a jury trial.

Board attorney Wilson Hunter says it refrained from acting until a verdict was reached in the criminal case. Defense attorney William Hawkins Jr. says he expects Dick to be vindicated when the cases are heard on appeal.





