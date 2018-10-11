FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Corrections says an automated system that alerts the public when inmates escape from prison is being expanded to include alerts when inmates escape halfway houses.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Jim Erwin announced the move Wednesday in a statement. He said the Keeton Corrections halfway house in Paducah has already been added to the system and all others in the state will be added by year’s end.

To receive notifications, residents must call 1-866-445-2867 and register by the zip code of the facility. The service will automatically call with a pre-recorded message if an inmate escapes and when the inmate is recaptured.

Officials say the service applies only to inmates at halfway houses, not parolees who are sometimes housed at the facilities.





