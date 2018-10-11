President Trump is reportedly considering multiple candidates to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal said Mr. Trump is mulling five people to serve as the nation’s highest law enforcement official. The five are Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Transportation Department general counsel Steven Bradbury, retired Judge Janice Rogers Brown and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

White House officials told the Journal there are no immediate plans to remove Mr. Sessions and despite the president’s frequent attacks on the attorney general, Mr. Trump has rarely talked about a replacement.

The report comes one day after The Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump talked to Matthew Whittaker, Mr. Sessions’ chief of staff, about taking over as attorney general.

The relationship between Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions has become particularly frayed in recent months, as the president continues to blast the attorney general for recusing himself from the Russian election interference probe.

In an interview with The Hill last month, Mr. Trump said he doesn’t “have an attorney general.”

Despite the criticism, Mr. Sessions has continued to stay in his position. In August, Mr. Trump said it would be unlikely that he’d make a move until at least after the midterm elections.





