PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Peoria police say a man accused of being the getaway driver in two robberies has turned himself in.

Authorities say that 43-year-old Jevon T. Mason surrendered to police in Phoenix on Tuesday without incident.

Mason, who lives in Surprise, has been booked on one count of aggravated robbery.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

According to Peoria police, Mason was the accomplice for 28-year-old Charles Ross in two bank robberies in Sun City last month.

In each incident, Ross handed over a threatening note to a teller and then fled on a bicycle. Police say surveillance footage from the area shows Mason acting as a getaway driver.





