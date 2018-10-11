DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a softball coach in Dyersburg sent inappropriate photos to underage girls.

The Jackson Sun reports 32-year-old Shawn Milton Braden was indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of solicitation of a minor. He also was indicted on charges of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

The TBI says it began investigating the BigTyme Athletics softball coach in July. It’s unclear what prompted the probe. Braden surrendered to police Tuesday.

The program director at BigTyme Athletics in Dyer County, David Wray, declined the newspaper’s request to comment. Braden’s employment status with the company is unclear.

It’s unclear if Braden has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

___

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com





