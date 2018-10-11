BRUSSELS (AP) - Authorities are questioning key agents and a top coach as part of a massive financial fraud probe in Belgium’s top-flight football.

Ivan Leko, the coach of Belgian champion Club Brugge, was to be heard by investigators on Thursday, along with agents Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljkovic. Two top referees were slated to be heard.

The federal prosecutor’s office announced it would give more details about fraud and match-fixing allegations later on Thursday.

The scandal was revealed publicly on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe. In all, 44 raids were staged in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.