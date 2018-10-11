MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state prison system says two corrections officers have been injured after being assaulted by inmates.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the incident occurred early Thursday morning at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore. The two officers were treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Prison officials say the first officer was injured when he was assaulted by several inmates after he entered a housing area inside the prison. A second officer, who responded to the incident, was injured when he tried to separate the inmates from the first officer.

The Department of Corrections did not release any additional details. The prison system said the incident is under investigation.





