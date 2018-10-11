SEATTLE (AP) - A 22-year-old driver has been charged with vehicular homicide for a fatal single-car crash that killed four of his passengers.

KOMO reports that Jesse Tenorio faces four counts of vehicular homicide for crash early Sunday in Tukwila.

King County prosecutors say Tenorio was drunk when he crashed his pickup truck twice before slamming into a bridge abutment in Tukwila.

In that final crash, Tenorio was thrown from the truck and survived. Four of the passengers were killed, including 22-year-old Anthony Gonzalez-Perez, 22-year-old Myron Sign, 18-year-old Juan R. Carrasco-Rodriguez and 21-year-old Luis Desantiago-Perez.

Court documents say Tenorio drove off the road and hit a hillside. Firefighters responded to the scene but Tenorio and the others drove away. The driver then allegedly ran through a security gate at Sea-Tac International Airport before later rolling the truck a final time.





