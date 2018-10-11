WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) - A retired upstate New York sheriff’s deputy who served on his local town board has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting another man earlier this year.

The Wyoming County District Attorney’s office says 61-year-old Joseph Mlyniec (MIHL’-nihk) pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the slaying of Robert Irvine III.

Authorities say Mlyniec shot the 32-year-old Irvine in the head with a handgun on March 7 in Mlyniec’s driveway in the rural town of Perry. Investigators believed Irvine and Mlyniec had a sexual relationship before the shooting and that Irvine was a potential witness against the older man in a sexual abuse investigation.

Mlyniec will be sentenced Nov. 14 to 15 years to life in prison.

Mlyniec served as a sheriff’s deputy for more than two decades and was elected to the Perry Town Board in 2013.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.