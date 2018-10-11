OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi sheriff plans to plead guilty to a charge in connection with bribes that prosecutors say he took to protect a drug dealer for 15 years.

Court documents show a hearing is set Nov. 1 for former Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer to plead guilty to a count associated with $6,500 in cash that prosecutors say he took from the drug dealer in June.

Brewer this week agreed to stay in jail until the hearing after officials accused him of violating his bail terms.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI says it converted the drug dealer into an informant in June and recorded the informant telling Brewer of fake plans to rob a methamphetamine dealer.





