WILSON, N.C. (AP) - The FBI has identified a Florida man as an “armed and dangerous fugitive” who might have been involved in a multimillion dollar highway robbery in North Carolina more than three years ago.

The News & Observer reports investigators think the approximately 56-year-old Pedro Santamaria was involved in the 2015 robbery of a TransValue tractor-trailer carrying precious metals from Miami to Boston. They say Santamaria was a gunman who bound and dragged guards into the woods.

According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office documents, multiple armed men took more than $4 million in gold during the heist.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about Santamaria. The agency says he was born in Cuba and also has ties to California, Louisiana and Texas.

It’s unclear how he was identified.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.