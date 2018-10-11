FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The federal prosecutor’s office in North Dakota has been honored for its investigation into an international fentanyl-trafficking operation.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police presented the award for preventing transnational crime to U.S. Attorney Chris Myers at its annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

The case is dubbed Operation Denial. It has resulted in charges against 32 defendants, including two men from China accused of separately running chemical labs that produced fentanyl and other illegal opioids that were sold to Americans.

The investigation began after an overdose death of a North Dakota man in January 2015.

Myers says a team of agents and prosecutors have been working on the case for more than three years.





