WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - A former police office in Alabama has been sentenced to one year in jail for a wreck that killed a woman nearly two years ago.

News outlets reported that 30-year-old Andrew Bass was sentenced Thursday in Wetumpka for his conviction last month on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Bass had been with manslaughter in the Oct 22, 2016 wreck that killed 52-year-old Elaine Merritt.

Bass was with the Wetumpka Police Department at the time and was driving up to 97 mph and was not using his marked patrol car’s emergency lights and sirens when the wreck occurred.

Bass apologized to Merritt’s husband in court. Byron Merritt, a retired Alabama state trooper, told Bass he might one day forgive him, but not Thursday.





