HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man convicted of intentionally driving into a group of people leaving a party at an Oahu beach has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Malik Morton was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July to charges of assault, attempted assault and terroristic threatening.

Prosecutors say Morton accelerated his car into a crowd in May 2016, leaving two people injured at Ewa Beach.

The encounter left Alisha Brown with skull and face fractures and collapsed lungs. She was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Brown told the court that Morton “has to serve additional time to really understand the crime he committed.”

Morton apologized to Brown at the hearing, saying he never intended to harm her.

Morton is expected to be released in two month for credit from time served.





