INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis has named 23 priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor or young person dating to the 1940s.

The archdiocese published the names Thursday on its website, fulfilling a promise that Archbishop Charles Thompson made in August .

Thompson said in a statement he “prays” the release of the list “will help all survivors of sexual abuse find the strength to come forward and will set them on the path to healing,”

The archdiocese said an allegation was deemed credible by the Archdiocesan Review Board if, after an investigation and review of available information, the accusation was determined to be more likely to be true than not.

Each of the accused priests who are still alive have been removed from ministry.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.