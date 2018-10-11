ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland man is accused of pinning a female jail employee against the wall with a metal shower bar.

Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities Superintendent Terry Kokolis tells The Capital 34-year-old Michael Lee Arnold ripped the bar out and used it to assault the woman in July. Arnold was being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center while awaiting trial for armed robbery.

Kokolis says two male jail employees intervened. No one was treated at a hospital, but one of the men suffered injuries from being struck in the face with the shower bar.

An Oct. 5 indictment charges Arnold with imprisoning a correctional employee and three counts of second-degree assault.

An attorney representing Arnold in his armed robbery case declined to comment on the new charges to the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.