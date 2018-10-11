BREA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are looking for the owner of an abused and emaciated horse that had to be euthanized after it was abandoned and found wandering a ravine in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reported Wednesday that the white mare was discovered Oct. 4 in an unincorporated area near Brea.

Officials determined the horse, about 20 years old, was suffering from laminitis, an inflammation of the soft tissue on the foot that can cause lameness.

Veterinarians eventually decided the injuries were too severe and the horse was euthanized.

Sheriff’s officials say the horse had a red halter. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the animal’s owner.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.