PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Authorities say two Johnson & Wales University students were robbed at knifepoint in Providence.

The Providence Journal reports the students told police they were sitting at a picnic table in Columbia Park on Monday afternoon when four juvenile males approached them.

The students had their cellphones on the table, and one of the suspects showed a foot-long knife and grabbed the phones.

Police say the suspects fled and someone chased them. It is unclear if the person was one of the students or a bystander.

Authorities say one suspect threw a backpack into a trash can and several phones were found inside.

No injuries were reported.

Public safety officials warn students to be alert, and say students should avoid Columbia Park.





