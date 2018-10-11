LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force was used by a Kentucky firefighter who fatally shot a man who had grabbed a police officer’s gun.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood says the lawsuit filed by the father of Mark Sawaf fell short on several points. It’s unclear if Ali Sawaf will appeal.

Sawaf’s 39-year-old son was an outdoorsman accused of putting explosive material in trail cameras to prevent theft. Three people were injured, and Sawaf was awaiting trial on the explosive charges when he offered to help police find the devices.

State police say Sawaf attempted to flee during the search and grabbed an officer’s gun, prompting Lexington firefighter Capt. Brad Dobrzynski to shoot him in the head.

