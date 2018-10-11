CLEVELAND (AP) - A lawyer for a man who has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing and shooting death of his future mother-in-law is asking a judge in Ohio to throw out the suspect’s confession.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr. is charged with aggravated murder in the Oct. 23, 2017, slaying of Melinda Pleskovic. Cleveland.com reports Scullin’s attorney and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutors are to meet Friday with a judge on whether police overstepped their bounds in searching Scullin’s cellphone and vehicle the night of Pleskovic’s death.

Defense attorney Joseph Patituce also alleges the confession was coerced.

The 20-year-old Scullin was living with the Pleskovic family at their home in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, where the 49-year-old teacher was killed. Prosecutors believe Scullin killed her during an argument.

Scullin’s trial is set for Monday.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.