MIAMI (AP) - A lawyer previously convicted of fleeing to Mexico to avoid prosecution has pleaded guilty to his participation in a $21 million investment fraud scheme.

Miami federal prosecutors say 71-year-old Michael Casey pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He pleaded guilty last month to failing to appear in court in 2014. Sentencing for both convictions is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Prosecutors say Casey was involved in a scheme involving commodities that defrauded about 700 people. Most of the others involved in the fraud scheme pleaded guilty and were sent to prison.





