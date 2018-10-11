WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida limo driver has been sentenced to four months in federal prison for pretending to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old John O’Grady was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to falsely impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

Officials say Boynton Beach police officers responded to a Best Buy in March after an employee requested O’Grady be issued a trespass warning. Workers say he had previously been caught shoplifting an iPhone. Officers say O’Grady identified himself as a marshal to them and carried an unauthorized U.S. Marshal badge and a replica handgun.





