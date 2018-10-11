GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who prosecutors say severely beat an 84-year-old woman in a home invasion on New Year’s Eve of 2016 has been sentenced to 68 years in prison.

The break-in happened in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero. Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick says in a news release that Brandon Pike kicked in the door of the victim’s home and demanded money. Connick says Pike beat the woman until she was unconscious after she said she had no money.

The 39-year-old Pike was convicted in state court in February on charges of aggravated burglary and second-degree battery. He was sentenced on Wednesday as a habitual offender because of an earlier felony conviction. He was ordered to serve 60 years for aggravated battery and eight more for second-degree battery.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.