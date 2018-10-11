WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) - Authorities in West Jordan say a man is dead after being shot by a police officer.
Police say the incident occurred Thursday afternoon, but they didn’t immediately release any details.
The man reportedly got into an altercation with an officer who was responding to a domestic assault call and the officer fatally shot him.
