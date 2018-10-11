LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was shot by police in Georgia has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault on a police officer.

The state Bureau of Investigation tells news outlets in a Wednesday statement that 27-year-old Andrew Joseph Allen was treated at a hospital and released after a Gwinnett County police officer shot him. No officers were injured.

Police said in a statement the man who the bureau is identifying as Allen was shot Tuesday night. Police say their gang unit was investigating at a home when officers heard yelling and a gunshot at another property and found Allen arguing with a resident.

Both the bureau and the police department say Allen pointed a handgun at the officers. It is unclear if Allen has a lawyer who could comment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.