MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Minot woman accused of shooting and killing a man a year ago has been convicted of manslaughter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kommika Gregory faced a murder charge in the death of 58-year-old Ronald Thompson on Nov. 16, 2017, at a Minot residence.

A jury after five hours of deliberations Wednesday convicted her of a lesser crime of manslaughter, meaning she faces up to 10 years in prison rather than life without parole. She’s to be sentenced Jan. 8.

Authorities said Thompson tried to intervene in a dispute between Gregory and her ex-boyfriend. Gregory testified that she fired three times in self-defense after Thompson blocked her path, threatened to shoot her, shoved her, and kept coming after her.





